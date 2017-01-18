Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 18, 2017
Ecommerce Roundup: Shipping, experience key to satisfaction
Two new studies out in the digital space indicate that while shoppers are using new channels all the time to buy products and engage with brands, the keys to customer satisfaction remain familiar.
First, Narvar has released findings from the State of Post-Purchase Experience, and among the more interesting findings is this: shoppers don't trust that packages will arrive on time (42%). They are also worried about items being damaged during shipping (49%).
"Shopping today can feel like a lot of work, and no longer delivers that sense of wonder or excitement it once had. This study shows that after people purchase is a critical time for brands to make the sure the experience is completely effortless," says Amit Sharma, CEO of Narvar. "When done right, savvy retailers will be able inspire greater customer loyalty and repeat sales as a result."
To solve this problem, the study suggests brands offer arrival dates, and a simple way to return an item, especially if the item is damaged.
Meanwhile, new data out from Convergys may have retailers taking another look at the customer experience. According to their findings more than 40% of shoppers will 'channel hop' if a customer service issue is not immediately resolved. That 'channel hopping' leads to decreased customer satisfaction, and as many other studies have found, dissatisfied customers will go to competitor sites.
"Customers expect easy, seamless interactions with the brands and companies they love. As the most direct face and voice of a company, it is up to customer service teams to ensure consumers have easy access to the options they desire to resolve every issue that arises," said Kathy Juve, Chief Marketing Officer of Convergys.
Other interesting findings from Convergys include:
• Brands are 50% more likely to lose customers after bad/dissatisfying customer experiences
• 74% of shoppers say their most recent experience was satisfactory
• 85% of shoppers who were able to 'use their preferred channel' for interaction reported satisfaction
Tags: Convergys, ecommerce, ecommerce struggles, ecommerce trends, Narvar
