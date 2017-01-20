DMA: Email click-through rates continue to fall

by Helen Leggatt

The DMA's statistics, which reveal email's performance for the five years up to, and including, 2015, start off with a bang. It shows that deliverability stands at 98%, an 11% improvement during the report period. So, nearly all emails sent are getting through.

Furthermore, 41% of marketers rank email as their best-performing channel - so far so good.

However, when it comes to unique open rates, unique click-throughs and click-to-open rates the figures are not as rosy.

Open rates in 2015 were 15% - that's down from 20% in 2013 and the same as 2010. Similarly, unique click-throughs have declined, having been falling since 2010's 6%. In 2015, click-throughs were at an average of just 2%. Click-to-open rates have also declined to 20% from the high of 32% in 2013, although this also remains higher than the figure for 2010-11.

So, while email deliverability means that nearly all emails are getting through, marketers have to up their game in terms of garnering the attention of recipients. Triggered campaigns, moment marketing and increased personalization and segmentation are all key to improving the metrics that really matter.

