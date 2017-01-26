Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 26, 2017
Criteo data shows mobile important for Valentine shoppers
With just a couple of weeks to go before Valentine's Day, Criteo is releasing shopping trend data which could help retailers connect. Researchers sifted through more than 1.2 billion digital purchases last year and one of the most interesting findings is that sales via mobile devices rose 79% between February 10 and 12 last year.
The biggest shopping category was in Flowers/Gifts (220% sales increase) followed by Health/Beauty (47% sales increase). Also among the top shopping categories were Fashion and Luxury (20% increase). Along those same lines, researchers found that Valentine's shoppers are buying cross-sell items.
One example is that greeting cards are most often cross-purchased with candy and chocolate.
"It's important for retailers looking to maximize the Valentine's Day opportunity to start their campaigns at the beginning of February. Criteo data shows elevated user activity -- even in early February -- across all the categories associated with this amorous holiday: flowers, gifts, beauty, fashion, and luxury. Marketers who target a specific ROAS or cost-of-sale metric should be able to apply a larger budget and/or higher CPC during February to take advantage of the greater underlying propensity to purchase," said Jaysen Gillespie, VP, Head of Data Science and Analytics, Criteo.
Other interesting findings from Criteo include:
• More than half of flower/gift purchases are made via mobile device
• Smartphone sales outpaced desktop sales 3x over
