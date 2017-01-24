Buy online, pickup in-store not the 'smooth' process shoppers demand

by Helen Leggatt

Of the 1,000 North American consumers surveyed by iVend Retail, nearly all (92%) said they regularly shop across multiple channels. More than half (57.5%) also use a buy online pickup instore option.

However, while more than two-thirds (67.8%) said they found online shopping a "smooth" process, just 31.6% could say the same of the order online pickup in-store process. Nearly 65.3% of consumers say they use the buy online, pickup in-store service to avoid shipping costs while 29.2% cited convenience and 23.5% the option to instantly return the product if it did not meet expectations.

The findings suggest that retailers are yet to provide the seamless omnichannel shopping experience that today's connected consumer demands and, until this happens, more store closures will be evident, such as the latest announcement by The Limited that their last 250 stores will close and retail continue online only.

iVend's data also revealed that shoppers want a more digitally connected in-store shopping experience. Nearly half (46.4%) want retailers to offer free in-store Wi-Fi, 36.9% said digital help desks would improve the in-store experience, and 33.5% want personalized promotions sent to their phones as they enter a store.

