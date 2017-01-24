BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : January 24, 2017


Buy online, pickup in-store not the 'smooth' process shoppers demand

Consumers from across all generations are now omnichannel shoppers but, according to new research from iVend Retail, consumers believe there is room for improvement when it comes to picking up online purchases in-store.

by Helen Leggatt

Of the 1,000 North American consumers surveyed by iVend Retail, nearly all (92%) said they regularly shop across multiple channels. More than half (57.5%) also use a buy online pickup instore option.

However, while more than two-thirds (67.8%) said they found online shopping a "smooth" process, just 31.6% could say the same of the order online pickup in-store process. Nearly 65.3% of consumers say they use the buy online, pickup in-store service to avoid shipping costs while 29.2% cited convenience and 23.5% the option to instantly return the product if it did not meet expectations.

The findings suggest that retailers are yet to provide the seamless omnichannel shopping experience that today's connected consumer demands and, until this happens, more store closures will be evident, such as the latest announcement by The Limited that their last 250 stores will close and retail continue online only.

iVend's data also revealed that shoppers want a more digitally connected in-store shopping experience. Nearly half (46.4%) want retailers to offer free in-store Wi-Fi, 36.9% said digital help desks would improve the in-store experience, and 33.5% want personalized promotions sent to their phones as they enter a store.

Tags: ecommerce, in-store, omnichannel, retail, survey










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/buy-online-pickup-in-store-not-the-smooth-process-shoppers-d.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.