Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 24, 2017
Buy online, pickup in-store not the 'smooth' process shoppers demand
Consumers from across all generations are now omnichannel shoppers but, according to new research from iVend Retail, consumers believe there is room for improvement when it comes to picking up online purchases in-store.
Of the 1,000 North American consumers surveyed by iVend Retail, nearly all (92%) said they regularly shop across multiple channels. More than half (57.5%) also use a buy online pickup instore option.
However, while more than two-thirds (67.8%) said they found online shopping a "smooth" process, just 31.6% could say the same of the order online pickup in-store process. Nearly 65.3% of consumers say they use the buy online, pickup in-store service to avoid shipping costs while 29.2% cited convenience and 23.5% the option to instantly return the product if it did not meet expectations.
The findings suggest that retailers are yet to provide the seamless omnichannel shopping experience that today's connected consumer demands and, until this happens, more store closures will be evident, such as the latest announcement by The Limited that their last 250 stores will close and retail continue online only.
iVend's data also revealed that shoppers want a more digitally connected in-store shopping experience. Nearly half (46.4%) want retailers to offer free in-store Wi-Fi, 36.9% said digital help desks would improve the in-store experience, and 33.5% want personalized promotions sent to their phones as they enter a store.
Tags: ecommerce, in-store, omnichannel, retail, survey
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Buy online, pickup in-store not the 'smooth' process shoppers demand
- Ad Roundup: Partnerships and a malware offer
- Expert IDs trends to watch in IT
- Expert: Trends to watch in programmatic
- Global online travel market to exceed $1billion by 2022
- UK shoppers choose supermarkets primarily on location, not price
- Ecommerce Roundup: As digital increases, so does fraud
- Survey: Health Lifestyle grabs consumer interest
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers