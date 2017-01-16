Brands use content marketing primarily for brand awareness

by Helen Leggatt

Clutch surveyed 300 content marketers in the US about their objectives, strategies and metrics. The resulting report, 'Content Marketing Survey 2016', nearly half (49%) say brand awareness is the main goal of content marketing strategies followed by search engine visibility (30%) and lead generation (21%).

Sales metrics (the number of new customers) were the measure by which most (32%) focus on while 29% focus on the number of people who provide personal information (lead generation). Another 29% focus on consumption metrics, or the number of people consuming the content.

To boost success, in terms of shares, links and likes, content marketers are using paid ads (71%), organic social media (70%), traditional marketing channels (69%) and email newsletters (63%).

"On top of personalizing the promotion channels you use, it's important to prioritize paid forms of content distribution over organic efforts," says Clutch. "In fact, we found that the majority of enterprise content marketers surveyed believe paid advertisements are more effective than organic approaches to content distribution."

Tags: brand awareness, content marketing, research