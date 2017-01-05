Brands: Are your shipping correctly?

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What trends are you seeing in ecommerce shipping currently?

Achim Schneider, Global Head of Retail Industry Unit, SAP: One of the trends we've been seeing in ecommerce shipping is how retailers are incorporating big data into the fulfillment process. Because the customer journey is no longer linear and predictable, having access to a trove of customer data allows retailers to unify data, customer transaction history and real-time inventory to respond to customer needs. This way, retailers can orchestrate relevant responses to customer interactions and order fulfillment. For example, in cases of "convenient commerce" retailers can see which products are available in what store or warehouse and can deliver on their guarantee to offer 30-minute in-store pickup or 90-minute delivery.

Kristina: How can retailers better streamline the shipping process?

Achim: The most important thing for retailers to better streamline the shipping process is to start by having the technology like a Warehouse Management System (WMS) in place that will automate the steps in the shipping process. If you have multiple third-party warehouse systems, they can add extra steps in the fulfillment, but then as information needs grow, detailed data must be transferred between systems and this becomes time consuming and inefficient with more room for error. Having a single system in place allows for retailers to integrate back-office order processing functions with preorder activities, capture sales data from multiple channels and provide role-based access to information that retailers need to move products from warehouses to doorsteps.

Kristina: Is this streamlining mandatory at this point? Why/why not?

Achim: Streamlining the shipping process is absolutely mandatory in today's ecommerce world. Customer expectations are extremely high, and in order to meet these expectations with timely, consolidated deliveries, retailers need to have the right technology in place. Retailers Harry & David saw immediate payoff when they adopted a streamlined warehouse management system. They were able to increase warehouse accuracy by 15 percent, doubling the rate of put-away confirmations and increased delivery replications by 70 percent, even during the holiday season.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce shipping, ecommerce trends, retail shipping trends, SAP