BizReport : Blogs & Content : January 13, 2017


BBC fact-checking 'Reality Check' team to work with Facebook

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has set up a new team dedicated to fact-checking news frequently shared on social media.

by Helen Leggatt


According to James Harding, news director at the BBC, the public broadcasting service will be "weighing in on the battle over lies, distortions and exaggerations" via a series of 'Reality Check' blog posts. The original blog series was set up during Britain's Brexit referendum to fact-check claims made by both Remain and Leave parties. There is also a Twitter account.

The BBC will work with Facebook in particular, says Harding, who admits that while they can't edit the Internet they "won't stand aside either". The main aim of the Reality Check team will be to identify fabricated content masquerading as coming from a legitimate news organization.

The Reality Check team won't just target Britain's mainstream media but will focus on "the sort of stories that get heavily shared on Facebook, but are in fact not true and are not from authentic news sites". Reality Check results will not be restricted to online, but will also feature on TV and radio.

According to Harding, "We want Reality Check to be more than a public service, we want it to be hugely popular. We will aim to use styles and formats - online, on TV and on radio - that ensure the facts are more fascinating and grabby than the falsehoods".

Tags: BBC, Reality Check, fake news










No Comments

