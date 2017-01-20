BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : January 20, 2017


Alibaba forms alliance with big brands to fight counterfeiting

Alibaba has announced a new alliance with big brands that will leverage big data and the latest in anti-counterfeiting technology to continue the global fight against counterfeit goods.

by Helen Leggatt

Recent research from MarkMonitor found that a quarter (23%) of consumers have unintentionally purchased a fake product online, more so among Millennials. More than seven in ten (71%) of those who found they had purchased a fake product said the experience left them with a negative view of the genuine brand. More than half (59%) said that, as a consequence, they were cautious about interacting with that brand in the future. Twelve percent said the experience would lead them to shun that brand altogether.

E-commerce platform Alibaba has announced an anti-counterfeiting partnership with major brands including Samsung, Mars and Louis Vuitton. As well as the damage to individual brands, consumers purchasing from ecommerce platforms may also form a negative view of that platform if they appear not to be proactive about counterfeits being sold on their site.

According to the Chinese e-commerce site, the Alibaba Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, which has about 20 members, will "bring together industry and technical know-how" to keep counterfeit products off the site.

In the twelve months to August, 2016, Alibaba removed more than 380 million product listings from its site, and closed down 180,000 third-party seller stores thanks to its anti-counterfeiting technologies which scan as many as 10 million product listings a day.

"The most powerful weapon against counterfeiting today is data and analytics, and the only way we can win this war is to unite," Alibaba's chief platform officer, Jessie Zheng said. "With our robust data capabilities, we are confident the alliance will accelerate the digital transformation in our global fight against counterfeits."

"This alliance will allow us to put to use some of the most powerful technologies available in the battle against counterfeit goods," said Sam Shen, a director at direct-selling company Amway, which is a member of the alliance. "Already Alibaba has delivered significant results in tracking down IP violators, and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the members to continue that effort."

Tags: counterfeit goods, data use, ecommerce, technology










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/alibaba-forms-alliance-with-big-brands-to-fight-counterfeiti.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.