Alibaba forms alliance with big brands to fight counterfeiting

by Helen Leggatt

Recent research from MarkMonitor found that a quarter (23%) of consumers have unintentionally purchased a fake product online, more so among Millennials. More than seven in ten (71%) of those who found they had purchased a fake product said the experience left them with a negative view of the genuine brand. More than half (59%) said that, as a consequence, they were cautious about interacting with that brand in the future. Twelve percent said the experience would lead them to shun that brand altogether.

E-commerce platform Alibaba has announced an anti-counterfeiting partnership with major brands including Samsung, Mars and Louis Vuitton. As well as the damage to individual brands, consumers purchasing from ecommerce platforms may also form a negative view of that platform if they appear not to be proactive about counterfeits being sold on their site.

According to the Chinese e-commerce site, the Alibaba Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, which has about 20 members, will "bring together industry and technical know-how" to keep counterfeit products off the site.

In the twelve months to August, 2016, Alibaba removed more than 380 million product listings from its site, and closed down 180,000 third-party seller stores thanks to its anti-counterfeiting technologies which scan as many as 10 million product listings a day.

"The most powerful weapon against counterfeiting today is data and analytics, and the only way we can win this war is to unite," Alibaba's chief platform officer, Jessie Zheng said. "With our robust data capabilities, we are confident the alliance will accelerate the digital transformation in our global fight against counterfeits."

"This alliance will allow us to put to use some of the most powerful technologies available in the battle against counterfeit goods," said Sam Shen, a director at direct-selling company Amway, which is a member of the alliance. "Already Alibaba has delivered significant results in tracking down IP violators, and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the members to continue that effort."

