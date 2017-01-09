Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 09, 2017
Advertising: Research challenges socioemotional-selectivity theory
Contrary to socioemotional selectivity theory, a new study published in the Journal of Advertising Research reveals that older consumers prefer rational, rather than emotional, marketing appeals.
In a recent Journal of Advertising Research section, focus was centered on "Hard to Reach Target Audiences". It details a study from Lynn Sudbury-Riley (University of Liverpool) and Lisa Edgar (The Big Window Consulting Ltd) who tested the theory of socioemotional-selectivity among 2,550 adults between the age of 19 and 90.
Socioemotional-selectivity theory suggests that, as people grow older and begin to see their time left as limited, they tend to focus on emotionally-oriented, rather than knowledge-focused, goals. However, the Sudbury-Riley/Edgar research found that, contrary to expectations, older consumers showed a preference for rational over emotional appeals.
While 49.7% of consumers under 50 preferred a rational advertisement compared to 50.3% favoring an emotional ad, this was significantly increased among those over 50, with 63% preferring the rational example.
"An understanding of the advertising context is crucial: if the objective is to communicate emotional brand values, advertisers perhaps should use an emotional appeal when targeting older adults," said the Journal report. "If, however, the overall campaign objective is to drive home a specific and practical product-related message and encourage specific consumer action - such as to visit a store - or even publicize a well-known brand, then perhaps a rational appeal should be used. While this makes perfect sense intuitively, it challenges socioemotional-selectivity theory, which advises emotional appeals."
Tags: advertising, emotional, rational, research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Digital services boost music, video, games sales
- Advertising: Research challenges socioemotional-selectivity theory
- Music: Streaming overtakes digital sales
- Study: Cost, security holding people back from IoT devices
- Top 3 tips to streamline shipping
- Expert: Mobile brands must address bot issues
- AI to replace Japanese insurance workers
- Convenience, efficiency drivers of UK Christmas mobile shopping
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers