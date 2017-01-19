BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Ad Roundup: Solution expansions, investments

A social video investment, a platform expansion, and a data investment top today's advertising roundup.

by Kristina Knight

First, PA Group has invested in Wochit, a social video hub. The investment is expected to result in new tools and features for the Wochit platform.

"As the demand for video continues to grow across digital platforms, it's vital that publishers have access to technology that enables them to create high quality content easily and at scale. Wochit's platform has already had a positive impact across the media industry and beyond, and I'm delighted that we can be part of its ongoing development," said Clive Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of PA Group. "Wochit is a natural fit for the PA Group - our shared objective is to enable compelling storytelling across a range of platforms, particularly as customers and end-users look first to the visual components of stories."

Meanwhile, Innotech Capitals has acquired data aggregation hub Ad-Juster; the acquisition will help Ad-Juster expand through the US as well as internationally.

"With our network and resources in international adtech, Innotech International Group will quickly help Ad-Juster expands its unique offerings to global markets starting with China and the Asia Pacific region," says Oliver Chen, founding partner of Innotech Capitals. "The business will meet the growing need for automated operations and solutions around the world."

And Nimbix has expanded their platform to simplify how enterprises and developers use their platform of services. The expansion includes the JARVICE and PushToCompute cloud platforms.

"Delivering optimized technology capabilities to different communities is key to a successful public cloud offering", said Nimbix Chief Technology Officer Leo Reiter. "With this unified approach, Nimbix delivers discrete product capabilities to different audiences while maximizing value to all parties with the underlying power of the JARVICE™ platform."

