Ad Roundup: Retail, ad solutions launched

by Kristina Knight

First, Radial has added a new suite of advertising tools to their platform: Radial Order Management and Radial Payments and Fraud. The new offerings are set up to help retailers optimize their ad spending.

"Each step from order to delivery requires flawless execution to satisfy consumers who don't think of or care about the notion of channels," said Stefan Weitz, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Radial. "Amazon's increasing dominance is a wakeup call to retailers to put all the necessary pieces in place to ensure their businesses survive and thrive. Radial's new technologies, operational services, and partners enable retailers to focus on their core business while offering an exceptional - and profitable - consumer experience."

Meanwhile, ExoClick has added real time bidding to their platform, making it a fully programmatic offering for brands. Through ExoClick, brands can now manage ad budget through a combination of programmatic RTB, self-serve, and automated hybrid advertising options.

"ExoClick offers the most advanced ad-serving technology in the industry as we continue to introduce new, ground breaking innovations," said Benjamin Fonzé, ExoClick's founder and CEO. "Our proprietary RTB technology is capable of managing hundreds of thousands of RTB requests per second, selecting the highest bid in real-time. The RTB feature has been successfully tested with a broad range of beta partners during the last 6 months and we are now opening up the feature to a wider audience of premium advertisers."

And First Insight has released the Optimized Line Planning tools; they are set up to help brands better understand their customers and create the right strategy to engage them.

"We want to provide actionable insights to retailers as early as possible in the product decision cycle. With Optimized Line Planning we can now offer that kind of guidance at the very first step of creating an assortment. By leveraging the design recommendations provided by OLP based on historical data streams and real-time consumer input, retailers can mitigate the risk in line planning where they have the least reliable data to inform their decisions," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight.

