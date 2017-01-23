Search BizReport
January 23, 2017
Ad Roundup: Partnerships and a malware offer
In today's advertising roundup, two partnerships that focus on data quality, and a malware offering for online brands.
First, Eyeota and Pacific Data Partners have partnered for B2B audiences. Through the partnership Eyeota's Data Marketplace will deliver highly targeted B2B audiences to Pacific Data Partners.
"Pacific Data Partners provides unmatched reach and a variety of B2B data assets for activation in marketing, sales and analytics," said Kevin Tan, CEO and Managing Director of the Americas at Eyeota. "Our partnership allows us to offer greater levels of audience insights that will drive significant ROI for marketers."
Meanwhile malware detection provider zvelo has released a free bot detection service. The new offering will help brands determine the impression quality of traffic to their site.
"As bots become more complex, the mechanisms that identify them - and ensure that fraudulent traffic doesn't claim wasteful chunks of online ad spend - must keep pace," said Jeff Finn, CEO, zvelo. "Bots are bad customers, but with zvelo's bot detector, businesses can get clearer insights on the magnitude of their unwanted traffic problem. We're proud to offer this new service for free, and to remove any roadblocks for businesses who want to make sure their ad buys are targeting human eyes only. We released this offering to a select group of zvelo early adopter clients in late 2016 and have been thrilled with the adoption and growth in the deployment and positive feedback."
And DataSift has partnered with LinkedIn for the LinkedIn Engagement Insights tool; the new tool offers audience and interest data while also ensuring consumer privacy.
"Our partnership with LinkedIn highlights the future of the intersection between data-driven marketing and human data intelligence," explains Tim Barker, CEO, DataSift. "LinkedIn Engagement Insights fundamentally re-invents marketers' campaign planning and delivery, providing access to rich audience, content and engagement data. We're looking forward to working with LinkedIn on advancing the use of privacy-first data to inform marketing decisions on LinkedIn."
Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tools, DataSift, ecommerce, Eyeota, zvelo
