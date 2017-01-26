Ad Roundup: Launches to offer increased data

by Kristina Knight

Aprimo has launched an SaaS platform geared to CMOs. The new offering allows CMOs to better connect marketing staff to streamline the creative and ad buying process.

"CMOs are under constant pressure to deliver more at increased velocity while also demonstrating agility and proving ROI. With Aprimo, marketers are provided with best-in-class capabilities to be more agile and adaptable in today's complex digital landscape. This means producing more, higher quality campaigns to perform smarter marketing, measure effectiveness and gain more transparency across the entire marketing ecosystem," said John Stammen, CEO at Aprimo, "Aprimo is truly the marketer's system of record to connect and integrate into a unified ecosystem."

Meanwhile, UK based TwentyCi is launching a programmatic and digital advertising division that is geared toward reaching consumers planning a move. The launch will include cross-channel advertising options including social media, TV, and PPC.

Paul Hickey, Director of Digital Solutions at TwentyCi Digital explains, "Buying a house is the biggest investment that individuals make during their lifetime and leads directly to spend across many product categories. By identifying exactly where an individual consumer is within the six step homemover cycle - from Pre-Mover through to Move Homemaker - we make it possible for advertisers to reach home buyers at the exact time when they need their product, in a compelling and contextually appropriate way, using the right media channel. It's our use of factual data rather than intent data that ensures our clients' budgets work much harder."

And, Captivate is partnering with Placed to offer marketers increased KPI data. The partnership will include double opt-in location data and will include placements in office elevators, lobby scrollboards, as well as other ad locations.

"Location visit measurement has arrived as a new KPI for our advertisers," said Neil Shapiro, Vice President of Digital Sales at Captivate. "Captivate reaches consumers at a natural pause point in their day when they are not bombarded by other media, so it is a natural fit to partner with Placed to measure the effect of our high impact media on consumer behavior. We are excited about the potential this has for our retail, QSR, auto and CPG partners and are pleased to be working with one of the leaders in location visit measurement."

