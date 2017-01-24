Ad Roundup: Experience key to releases, partnerships

by Kristina Knight

First, Evergage has released some upgrades to their Evergage Recommend product; the enhancements include SmartNav, SmartTrends, and New Algorithms. All are set up to give brands more insight into their online presence which should help to deliver better customer experiences.

"As expectations to have meaningful and personalized, 1:1 interactions soar, companies need advanced solutions to help deliver experiences that are relevant to each visitor or shopper," said Karl Wirth, CEO and co-founder of Evergage. "In expanding the scope of Evergage Recommend's machine learning capabilities, we're giving marketers an incredibly powerful tool for delivering holistic, personalized experiences at scale."

And SteelHouse has released the Free Viewability tool; the new offering makes it simple to advertisers to learn if their ads meet MRC and IAB viewability requirements.

"You shouldn't have to pay to know someone saw your ad, it's as simple as that," said Mark Douglas, President & CEO at SteelHouse. "We're giving advertisers the tools to know their spend is being used the right way, and their ads are actually getting in front of their audience."

Meanwhile, Horizon Media has tapped Adbrain to be its cross-device partner. Through the partnership, Horizon's HX programmatic buying platform will utilize Adbrain's Identity Platform to identify anonymized devices and consumers.

"Adbrain benefits from a unique position in the market, thanks to our media-agnostic, tech-focused approach," said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. "This, coupled with the sizable depth, reach and precision of our data, has allowed us to partner more closely with Horizon Media to help their clients reach their desired audiences more effectively while pushing the boundaries of innovation."

