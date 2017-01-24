Ad blocking good for industry, say CIM members

by Helen Leggatt

According research by Adobe carried out last year (July, 2016), 38% of U.S. consumers say the online ad experience has improved over the past two years, and more than two-thirds (68%) said it was either improving, or at the very least not getting any worse.

Yet, the numbers of people installing and using ad blockers continues to grow rising from 16% of U.S. online population to 18% in the last year. And, found Adobe, the vast majority (89%) of those who already have ad blockers installed are unlikely to uninstall them.

Recent research conducted by YouGov among members of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) shows that, within the UK, the majority of professional marketers believe ad blocking will actually help the industry. Of the 255 CIM member marketing professionals polled, 76% believe ad blocking will encourage greater creativity while 38% believed the behavior could contribute to a decline in online marketing.

"Marketers are naturally skilled when it comes to embracing change and new technologies, and they have a natural thirst for creativity," said Chris Daly, chief executive of the CIM. "So it was positive to see the majority of respondents rising to the challenge of ad-blocking."

The CIM research also found that the vast majority of marketers are not keen to embrace chatbots and virtual reality, with just 8% claiming these to be areas of focus for the coming year.

"It was encouraging to see that whilst marketers are starting to look at new technologies (like chatbots and virtual reality), the fundamental skills of their profession in terms of delivering more personalized, targeted and influential campaigns, still sit at the core of marketers' everyday life," added Daly.

