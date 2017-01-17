BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : January 17, 2017


92% of first-time website visitors are there for reasons other than to make a purchase

Brands focus too much on conversion and not enough on the experience a website offers, according to new research from Episerver.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Episerver's survey of more than 1,000 consumers most (92%) visit a brand's website for the first time for reasons other than to make a purchase. Forty-five percent visit a website during product discovery - searching for products - while a quarter are carrying out price comparison and more than 1 in 10 are looking for store details.

Yet, many online brands continue to focus on conversion rates and do not concentrate on the content customers see and the experiences they have while interacting with the brand online.

"What shoppers see on a website or mobile app, and how it is delivered to them, can make or break their final decision to make a purchase," said Ed Kennedy, senior director, commerce at Episerver. "Consumers expect the content they're shown to be relevant, accurate and, increasingly, customized to their preferences and location. To compete in 2017, strong content is no longer negotiable."

Of those consumers who intend to make a purchase online, 60% go directly to the product page for the item they are looking for, found the survey. Another 18% look at sales items first and 7% look for customer testimonials before anything else.

Episerver's report, 'Reimagining Commerce', can be downloaded free of charge.

Tags: ecommerce, online, research, retail










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/92-of-first-time-website-visitors-are-there-for-reasons-othe.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.