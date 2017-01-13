4 ways TV will change in 2017

by Kristina Knight

Use case and testing

"In 2017, there will be significant activity in use cases and testing; however, as the year progresses, the broadcast industry will see a rise in the number of scaled TV buys using automated platforms. This will occur because the inventory and technology will continue to develop and advance in terms of frequency and reach," said Shereta Williams, President, Videa.

Cross-device buying and selling

"[These will be] one of the top goals among media executives but there are still a variety of obstacles that need to be overcome in order to make it a reality. While there has been some progress, there are still fundamental differences between traditional and newer media platforms in areas including measurement, standardization of data for targeting and infrastructure enhancements to enable these types of buys," said Williams. "Another hurdle that media executives face is that while agencies may plan their buys across mediums, they still are having issues executing these campaigns through their various buying teams (e.g. national versus local and digital versus television). Therefore, in 2017, we must come together as an industry in order to ensure that the business rules and practices are put in place. This year, we also need to embrace technological advancements that will ease the process of buying across platforms."

Struggling DSPs

"This year, digital DSPs will continue to struggle as the revenue model remains under pressure and transparency in both measurement and pricing continues to evolve. We already have begun to witness this with digital campaigns considerably under-delivering and price arbitrage of premium video content moving dollars back to television," said Williams.

Measurement companies will go deeper

"Traditional measurement companies including Nielsen and comScore will continue to change and progress and will involve more behavioral, psychographic and spending data. This will be in addition to viewing and demographic data. While there will be new metric techniques available to measure and value audiences, traditional types of data providers such as comScore will not disappear but rather they will continue to be improved and enhanced," said Williams.

Tags: advertising, advertising trends, television advertising, Videa, video advertising