BizReport : Advertising : January 09, 2017
4 Trends to watch in ad:tech
Many experts believe data will have a big impact on brands in 2017. One expert offers four trends he believes brands should watch.
Ad tech and Martech will converge
"Over the last two years, there has been significant consolidation and M&A activity with ad tech and Martech enterprise software, data providers, data management platforms, analytics companies, email service providers and more," said Vipul Mistry, Sr. Business Development Manager, Intermarkets. "Many of the larger pieces are in place to truly identify each consumer, across multiple touch points and deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person. The DMPs are much more sophisticated - they are at the center of the operations and help to solidify this convergence."
Artificial Intelligence and predictive marketing
"The combination of services makes decision making very impactful. The use of artificial intelligence helps to identify and orchestrate the delivery and decision making across social, mobile, email -- in real time -- to the right customer," said Mistry.
Programmatic will continue to grow
"2016 was the coming out party for brands and publishers for buying programmatically. Programmatic digital ad spending will continue to grow at leaps and bounds in 2017," said Mistry. "According to eMarketer's latest reports, estimates are that the market will grow to $32 billion next year from $25 billion in 2016 -- an increase from their earlier estimate in April 2016. Buyers will likely continue to get more sophisticated in the space -- working directly with publishers on private marketplace deals, using data and automation to find the folks."
Operations management
"There will be a big focus on hiring the right talent to manage operations: With the sophistication of the software and operations - there will be a need to get more sophisticated people to manage these platforms. Marketers can no longer be just creative. They need to be skilled across marketing sense, creativity, analytics and technical coding to succeed," said Mistry.
Tags: ad:tech, advertising, advertising trends, Intermarkets, mar:tech
