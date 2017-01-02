3 ways VR will change in 2016

by Kristina Knight

VR/AR Ad Formats and Measurement Standards will be Defined

"Vertebrae is working closely with the Interactive Advertising Bureau to develop metrics around the concept of gaze. In order to justify brand expenditure, qualifying consumer engagements in a multi-dimensional, more dynamic VR environment is a challenge industry stakeholders must embrace," said Vince Cacace, CEO, Vertebrae.

Brands will Love Location-Based Augmented Reality

"Snap Inc's Spectacles product just cracked the code on a new physical-meets-augmented world advertising market," said Cacace. "Pointing Spectacles at certain objects unlocks filters and AR objects--just imagine the implications for sporting events and concerts. Inside a stadium or theater, you could unlock brand-sponsored filters and connect with fans."

Everyone and Anyone will Go Live in VR

"We're seeing a lot of creativity in the live+VR market, and no industry will drive its growth more than live sports. Fans can now watch a sporting event together in-headset in a virtual room with friends that are scattered around the globe. Brands and publishers are jumping on board to support this trend-- NextVR partnered with the NBA and NFL while LiveLike partnered with the MLS to broadcast events in live VR. And to mobilize the average user, Facebook just announced Facebook Live will support 360-degree video in 2017," said Cacace.

