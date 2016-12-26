Top tips for a stronger chatbot strategy

by Kristina Knight

Here are our top tips for brands to create a strong chatbot experience.

First, be relevant and personal

"Consumers expect relevant, personalized communications from brands, and as digital tools evolve, customers' expectations for this type of interaction increase. They want information that will help them use and care for their products, and make informed decisions about future purchases," said Amit Sharma, CEO, Narvar. "When you walk into Nordstrom, a store associate greets you and asks how they can help you. Consumers expect that same personal experience throughout the entire purchase journey. As a result, businesses need to think about how to use chatbots to transcend channels and deliver a seamless, one-on-one experience that is consistent with other means of communication."

Second, show the brand personality through the AI experience

"Brands also need to ensure that they are capturing the essence of their brand's personality through the voice of their chatbot. Customers expect communication and style to be uniform across all channels in which they are interacting with their brand. Designing a chatbot that leverages your brand's image, style, and personality is key to chatbot success. Ultimately retailers will be able to measure the value of a chatbot by NPS scores and whether they see customers shift to this channel," said Sharma.

Tags: chatbot customer service, chatbot strategy, digital customer service, ecommerce, Narvar