BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : December 21, 2016
Top 3 tips to use partners to increase loyalty
A recent Forrester report indicated that loyalty data will become a more important aspect of the marketing process in the coming years. Here are three tips to help improve data so that brands can also increase loyalty.
Tapping into partners' relationship equity with customers
"One of the advantages of selling through a partner network is that partners have an on-going strong relationship with the end customer. This allows for a value- or trust-based sales process rather than an introductory sales process. This in turn makes for an easier and less costly sale, and a better long term relationship with the end customer. Additionally, selling through partners lets you expand quickly, leveraging the network of customers and relationships that the partner network has already built up," said Jim DeSocio, CRO, RelayWare.
Using the channel as a customer feedback loop
"As discussed above, if the end customer has a long term value-based relationship with your channel partner, then it is easier to receive and inquire about customer feedback on products, marketing and business relationships," said DeSocio.
Marketing to end-customers via the channel
"You can reach a much wider audience by leveraging your channel partners' network of customers, which they have already built up," said DeSocio.
Tags: loyalty marketing, loyalty trends, Relayware, rewards marketing
