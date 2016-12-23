Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Research : December 23, 2016
Top 3 tips for brick-and-mortar to ensure customer satisfaction
With Amazon's recent Fresh announcement, the increased use of mobile devices in-store, and an ever-shrinking shopper attention span, many brick-and-mortar brands are feeling the pressure. One expert offers 3 tips for brick-and-mortar brands to ensure customer satisfaction.
Use data to engage
"Data is going to be key to brick-and-mortar retailers' customer service offerings. By collecting and utilizing offline and online data, these retailers will further understand the ins and outs of their product offerings, as well as more closely monitor how various factors impact a shopper's path to purchase. This information will give them the ability to amplify the components that produce more successful results, ultimately providing the customer the personalized service they've come to expect," said Kerry Liu, CEO, Rubikloud.
Get mobile
"Mobile devices will be key to integrating the digital experience with brick-and-mortar locations. Mobile devices will be valuable in collecting data that can inform decision makers about customer behavior and how to best position their business in a way that will drive loyalty, and ultimately, revenue," said Liu.
Don't forget to personalize
"Personalized and tailored content and promotions for each shopper will also be a good way to ensure that the customer base remains happy. Consumers are more likely to think positively on a retail experience that provides them with good deals, good content, and relevant products that they are already in need of in one convenient experience," said Liu.
Tags: advertising, retail tips, retail trends, Rubikloud, SMB tips
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How shoppers are using chatbots to connect
- 3 ways AI will influence 2017
- Top 3 tips for brick-and-mortar to ensure customer satisfaction
- Study: Gen Zers impatient, want human contact
- Expert: What retailers can learn from 2016 holiday shopping season
- 3 trends that will shape video performance marketing
- Ecommerce Roundup: Mobile pushing more sales
- Experts: Mobile native, commerce important in 2017
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers