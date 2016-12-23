Top 3 tips for brick-and-mortar to ensure customer satisfaction

by Kristina Knight

Use data to engage

"Data is going to be key to brick-and-mortar retailers' customer service offerings. By collecting and utilizing offline and online data, these retailers will further understand the ins and outs of their product offerings, as well as more closely monitor how various factors impact a shopper's path to purchase. This information will give them the ability to amplify the components that produce more successful results, ultimately providing the customer the personalized service they've come to expect," said Kerry Liu, CEO, Rubikloud.

Get mobile

"Mobile devices will be key to integrating the digital experience with brick-and-mortar locations. Mobile devices will be valuable in collecting data that can inform decision makers about customer behavior and how to best position their business in a way that will drive loyalty, and ultimately, revenue," said Liu.

Don't forget to personalize

"Personalized and tailored content and promotions for each shopper will also be a good way to ensure that the customer base remains happy. Consumers are more likely to think positively on a retail experience that provides them with good deals, good content, and relevant products that they are already in need of in one convenient experience," said Liu.

