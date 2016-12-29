Top 3 tips for brands to enter AR/VR

by Kristina Knight

Create real value for users

"To make good use of AR, brands need to fill a real value for users. If pointing my camera at a product would blow out a layer of useful information about that product - that's great. If the entire purpose of the AR layer is to add a useless animation that doesn't interact with the environment, AR would continue being just a "fad"," said Maor Sadra, Managing Director & CRO, AppLift.

Remember, VR is not yet a mass audience product.

"Only a small percent of users have VR headsets. With that said, a LARGE majority of users have smartphones with gyroscopes incorporated into them. If you do have the right content for VR, don't miss out on a 360 video version for non VR headset owners. VR is still in it's infancy, but those who produce great content will be in a key position to harvest this future mass audience, as hardware innovation and improvements continue," said Sadra.

Learn from Pokemon Go's "mistakes"

"If you create an application that interacts with the real world, allow users to also interact with one another! It made no sense and got a lot of negative feedback from users because they lacked the ability to "fight each other" (other than in gym's). Match.com - Tinder AR is in the works we assume?" advises Sadra.

