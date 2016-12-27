Study IDs favorite reward is for fuel

by Kristina Knight

"For merchants and retailers, the findings are clear: loyalty programs that skimp on delivering everyday value are missing critical opportunities to attract new customers and retain existing ones, increase foot traffic, and turn loyal shoppers into higher-value customers," said Brenden Logsdon, President & CEO, Excentus. "Mobile technology has and will continue to make it much easier, faster and cheaper to leverage loyalty programs, particularly for the growing segment of consumers who rely on their mobile devices for life's daily activities."

Some interesting findings from the Road to Rewards Revisited study include:

• 39% say they like earning rewards for 'everyday' purchases

• 23% say they like earning rewards from a variety of retailers

• 26% say they shop more frequently from stores that offer rewards

About 14% of shoppers say they 'only shop' with brands that offer rewards, and 17% report they plan ahead so they can use rewards more effectively.

As to how shoppers stay abreast of their reward programs, 40% of Millennials report using mobile devices to track rewards points/balances and to redeem rewards. While many grocery store and credit cards offer fuel rewards, shoppers say they'd like the ability to earn fuel rewards from a wider variety of stores/brands.

