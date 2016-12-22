Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : December 22, 2016
Study: Gen Zers impatient, want human contact
New data out from Marchex may help marketers better interact - and engage - with Gen Z. Just who are Gen Zers? They are the generation coming up behind Millennials, and are expected to pack quite the spending punch.
Researchers with Marchex are looking into how the next buying generation - Gen Z - will interact with businesses and marketers. Their findings? These consumers are impatient, but they want human contact.
"Businesses tend to arrive late to the party when it comes to understanding young adult customers," said Sabrina Gravlee, Analytics Manager at the Marchex Institute. "Gen Z is fast-emerging behind Millennials with new needs and preferences, and this data shatters the stereotype that Gen Z-ers tend to avoid talking to businesses. The truth is Gen Z places a premium on connecting in real time over the phone.... Gen Z consumers can be speaking to a customer agent, research everything that agent is saying and simultaneously tweet about how great or awful their experience is. The faster businesses can understand the patterns and preferences of Gen Z, the faster they can gain footing with this next wave of consumer growth and ensure their own success."
Some interesting findings from the report include:
• Gen Zers are 2.6x more likely to click-to-call a business from their smartphone
• Gen Zers are 30% more likely to curse at a business over the phone
• Gen Zers are 60% more likely to hang up if a call isn't answered in 45 seconds
Tags: advertising, demographic marketing, demographic trends, ecommerce, Gen Z, Marchex
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How shoppers are using chatbots to connect
- 3 ways AI will influence 2017
- Top 3 tips for brick-and-mortar to ensure customer satisfaction
- Study: Gen Zers impatient, want human contact
- Expert: What retailers can learn from 2016 holiday shopping season
- 3 trends that will shape video performance marketing
- Ecommerce Roundup: Mobile pushing more sales
- Experts: Mobile native, commerce important in 2017
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers