BizReport : Advertising : December 22, 2016


Study: Gen Zers impatient, want human contact

New data out from Marchex may help marketers better interact - and engage - with Gen Z. Just who are Gen Zers? They are the generation coming up behind Millennials, and are expected to pack quite the spending punch.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Marchex are looking into how the next buying generation - Gen Z - will interact with businesses and marketers. Their findings? These consumers are impatient, but they want human contact.

"Businesses tend to arrive late to the party when it comes to understanding young adult customers," said Sabrina Gravlee, Analytics Manager at the Marchex Institute. "Gen Z is fast-emerging behind Millennials with new needs and preferences, and this data shatters the stereotype that Gen Z-ers tend to avoid talking to businesses. The truth is Gen Z places a premium on connecting in real time over the phone.... Gen Z consumers can be speaking to a customer agent, research everything that agent is saying and simultaneously tweet about how great or awful their experience is. The faster businesses can understand the patterns and preferences of Gen Z, the faster they can gain footing with this next wave of consumer growth and ensure their own success."

Some interesting findings from the report include:

• Gen Zers are 2.6x more likely to click-to-call a business from their smartphone
• Gen Zers are 30% more likely to curse at a business over the phone
• Gen Zers are 60% more likely to hang up if a call isn't answered in 45 seconds

