BizReport : Research : December 27, 2016


SMBs weigh in on SBA cabinet pick

Several of President Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks have led to increased scrutiny, social media badgering, and news headlines. Now small businesses are weighing in on one particular pick: that of Linda McMahon being chosen to lead the US Small Business Administration (SBA).

by Kristina Knight

Linda McMahon, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive and current CEO of Women's Leadership Live, has been nominated by President Elect Donald Trump to head up the SBA under his administration - and it turns out small business owners are divided on the choice. According to Manta's new poll 49% of SMB owners support the McMahon choice, but the other half of those polled say they don't think McMahon is a good choice.

"Throughout the election season, small business owners who participated in our polls expressed their overwhelming support for Trump, so we were curious to see how they felt about the president-elect's pick to lead the Small Business Administration. Trump promises Linda McMahon will be a 'champion for small businesses,' but according to our data, it's clear that not all small business owners feel as confident about the choice. In fact, small business owners are split on whether they think Ms. McMahon is the best choice to head up the SBA. The SBA plays a vital role in supporting budding small businesses, so Manta will continue to keep a pulse on small business owners' sentiment toward the Trump administration as more formal policies around small business are rolled out," said John Swanciger, CEO of Manta.

Those not in favor of the McMahon nomination say they believe she is 'out of touch' with the needs of actual small businesses. Those who like the nomination say her experience growing a small business into a national brand will be a help to SMBs across the US.

Tags: Donald Trump, Linda McMahon, Manta, Small Business Association, SMB trends










No Comments

