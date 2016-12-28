BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Internet : December 28, 2016


Is your website 2017 strong?

Pretty sites, high-functioning but ugly sites, non-responsive sites, non-mobile friendly sites, exceptional experience sites. The web is filled with all of these. The question is: do you know which kind of site you have? And if it's poorly functioning, ugly, or non-mobile friendly, are you ready to fix it?

by Kristina Knight

According to one expert, while brands are focused on revenue forecasts and advertising predictions, many of these same brands may need to go back to the basics: web design. The 2016 holiday shopping season has underlined the importance of not only a good site design, but the importance of mobile functionality and responsivity.

"Responsive web design will become more important than ever, but with a twist. Google's switch to mobile indexing means web professionals will have to balance creating a mobile-friendly, conversion-focused experience with authoritative and comprehensive content. This could prove to be a bit of a challenge because text that isn't well laid out on mobile can be a conversion killer," said Itai Sadan, CEO, Duda.

In addition to making sure a site is built with responsive design, Sadan says marketers need to really look at how mobile friendly their sites are. Can content be easily read? Is there a simple way to check out via mobile device? Is the site experience as strong on a mobile device as it is on a desktop? If not, the website may need a revamp.

"HTTPS will continue to be pushed for increased security and it's likely we'll see this given more weight as a ranking factor," said Sadan. "There will be an increased importance of structured data (schema) within websites to help search engines drive ultra-personalized search results."

So, in addition to looking at revenue and advertising forecasts, Sadan believes more marketers need to look inside their own websites to have a truly great 2017.

Tags: Duda, mobile web design, web design trends, website design










