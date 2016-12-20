Facebook metrics: Oops they did it again

by Helen Leggatt

Just months after Facebook admitted it had been "undercounting" metrics for completed, or 100%, video views, to the tune of about 35% "video watches at 100%" comes news that it has also been underreporting iPhone traffic on some Instant Articles.

Instant Articles is a mobile publishing format enabling news publishers to distribute articles to Facebook's app. Those articles load and display faster than standard mobile web.

A blog post update at the end of last week saw Facebook announced the error, and that it has now been fixed.

"ComScore alerted us to the issue, and we've since identified this is a result of a recent Facebook update that impacted publishers using our legacy comScore integration who support HTTPS on their websites," read the post. "This caused an underreporting of iPhone traffic from Facebook in comScore products between Sep 20 to Nov 30, 2016...We have fixed the issue and are working with comScore to produce updated estimates for the relevant time periods for the small group of partners affected. We have reached out to affected publishers."

Last month, Facebook revealed its first Instant Articles error, when it reported it had been overestimating the amount of time people had been viewing articles by up to 7-8% since August 2015.

Tags: Facebook, metrics, social media