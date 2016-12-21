Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : December 21, 2016
Experts: Mobile native, commerce important in 2017
Look for more out of mobile native companies as well as mobile commerce. Those are two areas that experts say will have a big impact on 2017. Here's why.
The rise of mobile native companies
"As we head into 2017, it's becoming more clear to us - and I think to the media landscape at large - that the next generation of media companies are all mobile-native. If you consider where consumers are getting consistent value to their lives on daily basis, whether it be a fantasy football app that they update during their lunch break or a streaming music app they listen to while they work out, it's companies that were born of mobile that are serving consumers in a way that no one else can," said Will Kassoy, CEO, AdColony.
m-Commerce
"Mobile consumers are now much more comfortable with financial transactions on their devices, and now that thumb scan verification is so mainstream, buying items on mobile in the future could become almost seamless. I believe the day is not too far away where we will be able to serve a video ad where consumers can 'tap to buy' while the video is playing and immediately make that purchase on their phone. And they'll do it, because it's easy," said Doug Manson, VP, Creative Services, AdColony.
Connected home
"The connected home space is going to see some of the greatest progress in 2017. Innovative startups will make aggressive entrance into the space, followed by the major platforms. Devices from the big players like Apple, Google and Amazon are going to become more ubiquitous in our lives as they inhabit not just our pockets, but our homes, too. And as they do, the amount of data they have from consumers will increase geometrically," said Andrew French, General Manager, EMEA, AdColony.
Tags: AdColony, advertising, m:commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing
