BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : December 21, 2016


Experts: Mobile native, commerce important in 2017

Look for more out of mobile native companies as well as mobile commerce. Those are two areas that experts say will have a big impact on 2017. Here's why.

by Kristina Knight

The rise of mobile native companies

"As we head into 2017, it's becoming more clear to us - and I think to the media landscape at large - that the next generation of media companies are all mobile-native. If you consider where consumers are getting consistent value to their lives on daily basis, whether it be a fantasy football app that they update during their lunch break or a streaming music app they listen to while they work out, it's companies that were born of mobile that are serving consumers in a way that no one else can," said Will Kassoy, CEO, AdColony.

m-Commerce

"Mobile consumers are now much more comfortable with financial transactions on their devices, and now that thumb scan verification is so mainstream, buying items on mobile in the future could become almost seamless. I believe the day is not too far away where we will be able to serve a video ad where consumers can 'tap to buy' while the video is playing and immediately make that purchase on their phone. And they'll do it, because it's easy," said Doug Manson, VP, Creative Services, AdColony.

Connected home

"The connected home space is going to see some of the greatest progress in 2017. Innovative startups will make aggressive entrance into the space, followed by the major platforms. Devices from the big players like Apple, Google and Amazon are going to become more ubiquitous in our lives as they inhabit not just our pockets, but our homes, too. And as they do, the amount of data they have from consumers will increase geometrically," said Andrew French, General Manager, EMEA, AdColony.

Tags: AdColony, advertising, m:commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2016/12/experts-mobile-native-commerce-important-in-2017.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.