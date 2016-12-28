Expert: Video, social key to engagement

by Kristina Knight

"We are going to see more and more examples of connecting the user's digital world with the real-world; from Shapchat geofilters, to AR (see Snapchat's new "World Lenses"), to live-stream "events". Shareable video content is going to find more places to live and reasons to live there; from Beacon technology in retail that summons relevant content to pre-packaged highlight reels being the new "concert video," people are increasingly experiencing news, culture, and everyday life through short-form video," said Erick Brownstein, Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, Shareability.

In addition to AR/VR options, Brownstein believes brands need to double-down on live video as well as commercial content including interstitials, and pre-produced content. And, because Vine is no more, innovative content creators will likely find more video-minded consumers on both Facebook and Instagram will likely fine new followers who are looking for quick hits of video content. That social aspect is why Brownstein is also red-lining the importance of social.

"Audiences have a developing appetite for new, clever stories that live natively on social platforms. Developing and sponsoring these new kinds of "shows" is a huge opportunity to leap-frog over "commercial fatigue"," said Brownstein.

He points to Pop Culture Remixes like the Stranger Things/Charlie Brown Christmas mashup, Meme Challenges a'la the Mannequin Challenge, and micro-storytelling/skits.

"Look for more savvy brands to be investing in episodic, narrative, and one-off hero video projects, creating slates of original "social formats" to distribute to the right audiences on the right platforms. These can feed into their linear TV and media strategies and drive long-term, deeper relationships with influencers, celebrities, and content partners," said Brownstein.

Tags: advertising social marketing, augmented reality, digital marketing trends, Shareability