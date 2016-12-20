Expert: How brands can break through media noise

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: In 2014, an average day exposed consumers to 362 marketing messages. What is a normal day like in 2016?



Curtis Tingle, Valassis Chief Marketing Officer: It's safe to say that this number has likely increased significantly as marketing messages can now follow us to more places - at home, at work, online and in-store - across a wide variety of channels including text message, email, mobile apps, TV, radio and the web. The main difference now is that marketers have learned they need to be even more creative and relevant to break through the noise. Since consumers are exposed to more marketing messages today than they have been in the past, marketers must meet the consumer across physical and digital worlds when they are making their personalized purchase decisions. The key is not only reaching them with a creative message, but leveraging the data and insights to identify target consumer audiences and activating them as they move throughout their day.



Kristina: What can brands do to 'break through' all of this marketing noise?



Curtis: As brands head into the final stretch of the holidays and into the New Year, this is a critical time to optimize marketing spend and efforts. To help break through the noise, there are a few steps and tips brands should keep in mind:

First, offer deals frequently. The holiday shopping season is known for its one-day deals, but consumers want to save big all season long. You will notice many retailers are offering deals that extend throughout an entire week or longer.

Second, promote via print and digital. Shoppers are hunting for deals and they're

searching all channels. Consumers are combing through mail circulars, checking emails and mobile offers, visiting brand websites and more. An astute marketer should plan to include a cross-channel approach to reach and activate today's on-the-go consumer.

Last, but definitely not least, capitalize on data. Brands should make the most of the idea that consumers are willing to provide personal information in exchange for deals. Utilize contextual clues - including shopper preferences, media behaviors and purchase data - in addition to real-time mobile location data - to personalize offers and drive conversions.



Kristina: With the holidays in full swing, is there still time for retailers to adjust so that their messages aren't falling on deaf ears?



Curtis: Retailers should infuse convenience, value and relevance for consumers to attract holiday shoppers up until the holidays and even beyond the traditional holiday shopping season. Consumers shop well into the holidays and continue to look for value. The National Retail Federation reported that only 9 percent of consumers had finished shopping after the Thanksgiving weekend this year, so seize the opportunity to influence where they shop.

From our Purse String Survey of 9,000 consumers, we know that:

• More than half of the shoppers said they have visited a store, restaurant or other business after receiving an offer on their mobile device when they were near the business location.

• 72 percent of consumers surveyed said they have looked for coupons while in-store via their mobile device

