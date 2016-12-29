Expert: Brands should make these programmatic moves now

by Kristina Knight

First, programmatic within orphaned channels

"DOOH, digital audio and connected TV are some of the most underutilized channels and plagued by similar measurement and attribution woes initially experienced on mobile. But like mobile, marketers' needs to be wherever consumers are will prevail. We'll see a wealth of existing technologies being applied to new channels and marketers will tap into their full potential and increasingly incorporate them into their programmatic ad spend," said Michael Collins, CEO, Adelphic.

Second, programmatic creative

"Creative is the last piece of the advertising supply chain that has not yet been pulled into programmatic. Technology and process have remained challenges, inhibiting large-scale implementation of data-driven creative for ad campaigns. In 2017 we'll see innovations in technology and shifts in the programmatic process that will enable the data that currently enables advertisers to reach the right audience to create the right message as well," said Collins.

Tags: Adelphic, advertising, advertising trends, programmatic advertising