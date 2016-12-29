Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : December 29, 2016
Expert: Brands should make these programmatic moves now
Programmatic continues to be a strong player in the digital advertising space, but there are two specific trends that one expert believes will impact brands in 2017. Along with those trends, are changes brands should consider making now.
First, programmatic within orphaned channels
"DOOH, digital audio and connected TV are some of the most underutilized channels and plagued by similar measurement and attribution woes initially experienced on mobile. But like mobile, marketers' needs to be wherever consumers are will prevail. We'll see a wealth of existing technologies being applied to new channels and marketers will tap into their full potential and increasingly incorporate them into their programmatic ad spend," said Michael Collins, CEO, Adelphic.
Second, programmatic creative
"Creative is the last piece of the advertising supply chain that has not yet been pulled into programmatic. Technology and process have remained challenges, inhibiting large-scale implementation of data-driven creative for ad campaigns. In 2017 we'll see innovations in technology and shifts in the programmatic process that will enable the data that currently enables advertisers to reach the right audience to create the right message as well," said Collins.
Tags: Adelphic, advertising, advertising trends, programmatic advertising
