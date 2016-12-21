Ecommerce Roundup: Mobile pushing more sales

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with TUNE are breaking down the differences between iOS and Android shoppers, and among the key findings are this: Android shoppers are more likely to do their last-minute shopping in-store, while iOS shoppers are more likely to stay home and let their fingers do the clicking. Here's how the breakdown goes between the two:

• Android shoppers are more likely to use maps (26% more) and navigation apps (27% more) while shopping

• iOS shoppers are less likely to use maps (15% less) and navigation apps (12% less) while shopping

Meanwhile, SOASTA is looking at how Black Friday and Cyber Monday, in particular, are breaking down, and it turns out Black Friday might be the new Cyber Monday. According to their data Black Friday online traffic was 21% higher than Cyber Monday; in the past Cyber Monday traffic was either equal to or greater than Black Friday traffic. Other interesting SOASTA findings include:

• Outside Thanksgiving Weekend, Mondays are peak traffic times during the holiday season

• Retailers can expect traffic to dip around Christmas and New Year's

Finally, Hitwise, a division of Connexity, is breaking down 'Peak Week' traffic, and their findings also point to Cyber Monday potentially losing it's luster. According to the data, Cyber Monday shoppers didn't look very different from other, typical weekday shopping days during the holiday season.

"Unlike Cyber Monday in 2015 when working hours received a greater than normal share of shopping activity, Hitwise observed that shopping sites in 2016 registered just average or a slightly below average share of daily visits between 9AM and 5PM," said John Fetto, senior analyst Hitwise, a division of Connexity. "As with a typical weekday, online shopping on Cyber Monday was greatest during the evening hours, especially after 8PM when many parents put the kids to bed. Specifically, between 8PM and 10PM, the top retail sites received visits that were about 57% higher than the Cyber Monday hourly average. Amazon.com, which received more visits on Cyber Monday than any other day this year (96.8 million), actually received more visits between 8PM and 9PM on Cyber Monday than during any other single hourly period during all of peak week."

