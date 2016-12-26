Ecommerce Roundup: Holiday spend tops $55 billion

by Kristina Knight

"This final full week of online holiday shopping before Christmas saw an uptick in desktop spending, finishing off the season on a high note and bringing the season-to-date growth rate to 13 percent," said comScore CEO Gian Fulgoni. "While the corresponding shopping week last year tailed off in the end, due to it falling two days closer to Christmas, this year we saw strong growth through Free Shipping Day, with four billion-dollar spending days and a notable weekend surge as consumers rushed to get their online orders in with enough time to ship their gifts before the holiday. The heaviest spending days of the season are now behind us, but there is still another $7-8 billion that will be spent over the balance of the year that will once again get us to new all-time highs for desktop e-commerce."

The biggest spending increases were seen on Black Friday (19% YoY increase), and Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday (17% increases).

As to which products were hottest leading up to Christmas Day, Hitwise, a division of Connexity, reports Hatchimals remained in the top slot - as it has through the holiday season - in terms of search queries. Other hot tickets were the Fitbit, the NES Classic Edition, and Yankee Candle. Amazon's Echo is also a hot ticket, spending the past four weeks in the top 10 for search queries.

Tags: comScore, Connexity, ecommerce, ecommerce roundup, holiday spending trends