BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : December 20, 2016


Consumers say standard mobile ad formats 'boring', 'annoying', 'disruptive'

Boring, uninteresting, disruptive and frustrating - that what consumers in the US think about standard mobile ad formats, according to research from Yieldmo.

by Helen Leggatt

A survey conducted among 400 US consumers by usability research firm Applause on behalf of mobile ad provider Yieldmo delves into perceptions surrounding standard mobile ad formats compared to non-standard, mobile-specific formats which, incidentally, are those developed by Yieldmo.

Two thirds of respondents said they preferred mobile-specific formats because standard formats, such as pre-roll video and interstitial ads, were considered frustrating, annoying and disruptive. Static 300x250 and adhesion banners were described by respondents as boring and uninteresting.

With regards to preferences among different age groups, the report showed that Millennials preferred better-designed mobile ads, compared to Gen X and young Baby Boomers. Millennials preferred a more user-friendly format over the standard 300x250 format (77% vs. 63% for Gen X / Boomers), "suggesting that younger audiences are tired of the standard, static rectangular ad format," said Alex Fu, senior director of insights at Yieldmo.

Yieldmo's study also assessed unaided brand recall, and found that one of the most common sizes of banner ads (300x250) was so boring and uninteresting that 86% of respondents incorrectly recalled the advertiser brand.

Tags: ad format, advertising, mobile advertising, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2016/12/consumers-say-standard-mobile-ad-formats-boring-annoying-dis.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.