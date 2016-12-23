3 ways AI will influence 2017

by Kristina Knight

Machine learning and AI platforms, emphasis on "platforms," is what everyone is betting on 2017.

"Platforms are perceived as much more complete solutions and you can charge a premium for solutions that are "platform-ized"," said Nuno Sebastiao, CEO, Feedzai. "The cost of point solutions will be difficult to manage and although most companies will buy solutions for analytics, Big Data and machine learning model development, these strategies will quickly realize that the lack of portability and integration will cost organizations in their ability to respond to market conditions and adapt quickly."

2017 is the year of the "me too" AI economy.

"As is often the case with new and noteworthy technologies, some players will be quicker to attach themselves to the buzzword than the technology itself. Customers will buy platforms because they don't want to be left out of the AI game - especially the large shops. This "me too" syndrome will pervade the market and some executives with deep pockets will simply pull the trigger and just buy something so they can say they have it. This will result in execs trying to shoe horn existing processes into AI/ML platforms," said Sebastiao.

AI interfaces will become more conversational.

"As software programs that use a combination of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) to understand a user's voice request are developed for chat bots and intelligent assistants, the way we interface with AI becomes more conversational, with both textual and especially audio means becoming central to the way we get information from AI systems and input data in general," said Sebastiao. "As a result, AI goes from blackbox to "whitebox" processing where machine logic is demystified via human-understandable language."

